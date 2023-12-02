GUJ vs TEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 1

The Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans meet in the opener of PKL 10 on Saturday, December 2 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Neither side had a PKL 9 to remember, with Gujarat finishing 8th, and the Titans finishing at the bottom of the pile. However, bolstered by their marquee signings, Fazel Atrachali for the Giants and Pawan Sehrawat for the Titans, both teams will look to start this 10th edition of PKL on a winning note.

The Giants, in particular, will have the backing of their home fans, with them set to play four matches in six days in their home leg. It's an interesting opening contest between these two sides filled with PKL superstars.

GUJ vs TEL Match Details

The Gujarat Giants will square off against the Telugu Titans in the PKL 10 opener at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUJ vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: December 2, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

GUJ vs TEL Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Sourav Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Sombir, Rohit Gulia, Rakesh Sangroya, and Parteek Dahiya.

Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Rajnish, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Milad Jabbari/Mohit, and Omkar Patil/Prafull Zaware.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 1

Raider - Pawan Sehrawat

One of the league's most successful raiders is definitely the one to back in this match. Expect Sehrawat to pick up from where he left off in PKL 8 and make up for last season's unfortunate miss.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is one of the most revered and successful defenders in the world of kabaddi, and his return to the Gujarat Giants benefits them immensely. Atrachali guarantees tackle points pretty much every time he plays, and he should have a field day against the Titans.

All-Rounder - Rohit Gulia

Rohit Gulia is a wonderful asset to whichever team he plays for, and while he's more of a raiding all-rounder, he could be a key figure in this GG raiding unit.

GUJ vs TEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Pawan Sehrawat

Fazel Atrachali

Parteek Dahiya

Five Must-Picks for GUJ vs TEL, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 1

Player Name Pawan Sehrawat Parteek Dahiya Fazel Atrachali Parvesh Bhainswal Rohit Gulia

GUJ vs TEL Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the Gujarat Giants appear to have assembled a stronger team than the Titans and are filled with experienced PKL names, rather expectedly, considering that the Titans didn't have much purse left after signing Sehrawat.

For the grand league, it may be better to favor the well-known Gujarat Giants players. But in the head-to-head contests, one can afford to take punts on some youngsters from the Telugu Titans starting 7 who could make an impact.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Fazel Atrachali.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh Sangroya.

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat. I Vice-Captain: Parteek Dahiya.

GUJ vs TEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Dhull and Parvesh Bhainswal.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia.

Raiders: Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish and Parteek Dahiya.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali. | Vice-Captain: Pawan Sehrawat.