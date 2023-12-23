GUJ vs UP Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 23, 2023

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) will face U.P. Yoddhas (UP) in the 37th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday at 9 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants faced their third consecutive loss in the last encounter against Haryana Steelers by 29-31. Despite being behind 10-17 in the first half, they made a comeback in the second half with a score of 14-19. However, they couldn't surpass their opponents in the end.

Skipper Fazel Atrachali managed four successful tackles, but the raiders, except for Rohit Gulia, who earned seven raid points, did not perform well.

Meanwhile, the U.P. Yoddhas, following a draw against Bengal Warriors with a score of 37 each, suffered a 24-41 defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their top raider, Pardeep Narwal, secured six points, while Gurdeep and Nitesh Kumar each executed three successful tackles.

The Giants are positioned fifth in the current points table with 18 points, while the Yoddhas are placed eighth with 15 points.

On that note, here are the three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming GUJ vs UP Dream11 match.

#3 Gurdeep (UP) - 13.0 credits

Gurdeep (behind) after a failed tackle against Vikash Kandola (Credits: PKL)

Gurdeep has been consistently bringing crucial points for the Yoddhas in the defense. He has executed 16 successful tackles so far with an average of 3.17. He has 18 tackle points with two Super tackles and one High 5 to his name.

Given his consistency in the defense, Gurdeep will be a fine candidate for the role of captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs UP Dream11 teams.

#2 Surender Gill (UP) - 14.5 credits

Surender Gill in action against Panthers (Credits: PKL)

Surender Gill has been the top raider for the U.P. Yoddhas with an average of 10.33 raid points. He has three Super 10s and as many Super raids to his name. Gill has earned 62 raid points from 47 successful raids out of 101 raids.

However, Surender was substituted after first half but will surely look forward to taking the charge from the very first raid of the upcoming GUJ vs UP Dream11 match.

#1 Sonu Jaglan (GUJ) - 14.5 credits

Sonu in action against Pirates (Credits: PKL)

Sonu Jaglan has been one of the finest raiders of the PKL 10. He has been the Super-sub for Gujarat Giants and has earned crucial points to bring his side into the lead. He has claimed 52 raid points from just 37 successful raids, including four Super raids.

With a 57% raid strike and four Super 10s in six games, Sonu is one of the best picks for the role of captain/vice-captain of your GUJ vs UP Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will score most raid points in today's match? Sonu Jaglan Surender Gill 0 votes