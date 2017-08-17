Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction: Who will win today's Pro Kabaddi 2017 match?

Can the Bengal Warriors hand Gujarat Fortunegiants their first loss at home?

by Vidhi Shah Preview 17 Aug 2017, 11:16 IST

The last match of the Ahmedabad leg in the Pro Kabaddi League will feature the home team, Gujarat Fortunegiants take the battle across to the Bengal Warriors at the Arena as a part of the Inter Zone Challenge Week.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants are on a five-match winning streak and will look to finish off their home leg on a high note by registering yet another victory. The Bengal Warriors on the hand are coming into this match on the back of a 17-34 loss against the Puneri Paltan and will hence hope to redeem themselves.

The defence which otherwise the strong hold of the Gujarat team was surprisingly a tad bit silent in the match last night against the Telugu Titans with the two Iranian imports, Fazel Atrachali and Abozar Mughani picking up seven points between them.

The real game was won with the constant onslaught of the attack with the skipper, Sukesh Hegde picking seven points while young gun Sachin hogged the majority of the limelight with his 11 points. The other players, in the likes of Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil, all of whom have showcased their talent played the role of a supporting cast.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, will also have a major part of their scoreline dedicated to their raiders in the likes of Jang Kun Lee and comeback man, Maninder Singh. The defence will be manned by the captain, Surjeet who will go about his business alongside the experienced Ran Singh, Rahul Kumar and Srikanth Tewthia.

The real game changer will the form of all-rounder Vinod Kumar who has proved his worth on do-or-die raids as well as in the defence by executing key tackles. Thus, the Bengal team will definitely look to end up on the positive side of the scoreline as the curtains come down on the Ahmedabad leg of the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors match prediction

The home side is the team to beat as the hosts have been undefeated in Ahmedabad, and a win here for the Bengal Warriors will send across a statement of intent. But, it is not easy as it seems on the fore, for the Fortunegiants are roaring in form and are supremely high on confidence which is relayed by their performances on the mat.

The defence of the Gujarat side manned by the Iranians on either corner and a good Indian cover combination is a formidable one while their raiders have been in the best of their form. Thus, the home team has a definite edge over the Bengal Warriors who have a task up their hands.

