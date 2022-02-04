HAR vs BEN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 92

Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in Match 92 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, February 4. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host the contest.

The Steelers are currently seventh in the PKL standings, with 43 points from 15 games. They have registered six wins and as many losses thus far. Their three games other ended in draws. A win against the Warriors will see them move into fourth place in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are tenth in the PKL points table, with 41 points from 15 games. They have seven wins and as many losses against their name, while one of their clashes ended in a draw. A win or draw against the Steelers will see them break into the top half of the points table.

The Steelers lost their previous game against Gujarat Giants by six points. The Warriors, meanwhile, also lost their previous PKL game against the Giants by nine points.

Both teams will enter this contest with disappointing results in their last games, and will look to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 92, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: February 4th, 2022, Friday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane

Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Amit, Ran Singh, Ankit, Mohit, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Ran Singh, Ravi Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Maninder Singh, Vinay.

Captain: Ran Singh | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh.

Edited by Bhargav