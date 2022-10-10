HAR vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 12

The Haryana Steelers will go up against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 12th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, October 11, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was heartbreaking for the Tamil Thalaivas, their fans, and the kabaddi world when Pawan Sehrawat sustained an injury in their first match against the Gujarat Giants. However, a rattled Thalaivas side rallied together to draw the match 31-31 and secure three points, courtesy of an impressive debut from Narender and a settled defense.

The Steelers, meanwhile, registered a comfortable 41-33 win over the Bengal Warriors in their first match, riding on new signing Manjeet's 19-point haul. They'll look to stamp their authority in this league with a win here.

HAR vs TAM Match Details

The Steelers and the Thalaivas will lock horns in the first match of the doubleheader at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HAR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: October 11, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

HAR vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Haryana Steelers Form Guide: W

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide: D

HAR vs TAM Probable Playing 7

Haryana Steelers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7

Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep Dahiya, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, and Meetu.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/Team Update

Pawan Sehrawat's injury in the first game will be a devastating blow to the Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender Hoshiyar, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 12

Raider - Manjeet

Manjeet started his stint at the Haryana Steelers with a brilliant raiding display against the Bengal Warriors. The tall raiding all-rounder picked up 18 raid points and one tackle point to get the Steelers the win. Expect him to carry that form into this match.

Defender - Sahil Gulia

One of the reasons why the Thalaivas could cope up with Pawan's absence was their well-oiled defense. Sahil Gulia in the left corner put in an impressive performance and is one to watch out for.

All-Rounder - Narender Hoshiyar

The exciting young Narender took up the lead raiding responsibility in Pawan's absence and fared quite well, picking up a Super 10 on debut. Expect to see more of him as the Thalaivas' main raiding threat.

HAR vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Manjeet

Manjeet is the safest captaincy option from this match, considering his position as the side's lead raider and his consistency. He could chip in with some tackle points as well.

Narender Hoshiyar

This might be a bit of a surprise considering he's only just played one game, but Narender could become a quality differential option. He looked to be the side's lead raider and could well become one in Pawan's absence.

5 Must-Picks for HAR vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 12

Player Name Manjeet Sahil Gulia Narender Nitin Rawal Sagar

HAR vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

The point-scoring ability of defenders shouldn't go unnoticed, with those who're picking up 3-4 tackle points hauling big. While captaining defenders is a tricky balancing act, keeping at least three defenders could be fruitful for our Dream11 teams.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Joginder Singh Narwal, Monu Hooda, Sahil Gulia, and M Abhishek.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Narender Hoshiyar.

Raiders: Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Sahil Gulia.

HAR vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sagar, Sahil Gulia, and Jaideep Dahiya.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal and Narender Hoshiyar

Raiders: Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet.

Captain: Manjeet | Vice-Captain: Narender Hoshiyar.

