HAR vs TEL Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 77

The Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Telugu Titans in Match 77 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, 25 January. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

The Steelers are currently placed sixth in the Pro Kabaddi standings with 39 points from 13 matches. They have six wins and five losses to their name, while their remaining two games ended in draws.

Meanwhile, the Titans are reeling at the bottom of the points table, with just 19 points from 13 games. They have lost ten matches this season and have managed only one win so far. The Titans also have a couple of draws in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Both sides head into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their previous PKL matches.

The Steelers won their previous PKL encounter against UP Yoddha by a point. The Titans, on the other hand, succumbed to a defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls by five points.

Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, Match 78, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: January 25, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7

Steelers

Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit.

Titans

Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Surinder Singh, Akash Choudhary, Mohit, Vikas Khandola, Vinay.

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep | Vice-Captain: Vikas Khandola.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sandeep Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Ankit Beniwal, T Adarsh, Vikas Khandola, Rakesh Gowda.

Captain: Vikas Khandola | Vice-Captain: Ankit Beniwal.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra