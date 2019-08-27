Haryana Steelers face off against Gujarat Fortunegiants at New Delhi

Haryana Steelers players in action

New Delhi, 27 August 2019: The Haryana Steelers are up against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League in New Delhi on Wednesday, 28 August. The Steelers have gained momentum after winning against U Mumba and Bengal Warriors in consecutive matches and they will certainly be looking to build on their current form.

Vinay, who has been Haryana’s third best raider in PKL 7, expressed that patience was the key in their previous match against Bengal Warriors.

“One of the positives in the win against Bengal Warriors for us was that we were patient and controlled our performance. We didn’t hesitate in any point of the match and executed our plans well,” said Vinay.

The 20-year-old added that the guidance of the senior players has helped him become a better player,

“I am very excited to play for Haryana Steelers. I have understood that, if I follow whatever our captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan and our lead raider Vikash Kandola tell me to do, my game will always be on point,” said the young raider.

Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants faced off against each other on three occasions in the last season. While the Steelers won their first encounter 32-25, the Gujarat Fortunegiants won the next two matches 40-31 and 47-37 respectively. Haryana have a well-settled side this season and therefore they will be hoping to improve their record against Gujarat.

Haryana’s raiding unit has been excellent in PKL 7, however, they will have to be wary of Gujarat’s Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar. The Steelers will have to ensure that they execute their plans against the duo of Bhainswal and Kumar. Kandola and Vinay have been in excellent form for the Steelers and the raiders will lead the charge for the team once again.

“Gujarat have a good defensive unit on both sides of the mat. However, we will focus on our strengths and look to play according to our strategies,” said Vinay.