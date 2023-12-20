"If we want Pardeep Narwal in our team, that's not going to happen" - Naveen Kumar opens up on auction dynamics

Dabang Delhi KC's mainstay and Indian raider Naveen Kumar has made a decent start to the tenth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, garnering 42 points from the four matches that he has been a part of.

Apart from captaining the team, Naveen also shoulders the responsibility of being the lead raider in a side that oftens has to be content with two raiders. However, a positive-minded Naveen always has a smile on his face irrespective of what the match situation is.

With Dabang Delhi KC looking to lay their hands on the trophy once again, Naveen will be instrumental to the team's campaign and all eyeballs will be on him whenever he takes the mat. Nicknamed as the Naveen Express, the stylish raider will definitely be looking forward to leading his side to the title this year.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Naveen Kumar opened up on the campaign so far, the auction dynamics and commented on the reason behind Vishal Bharadwaj's exclusion from the starting seven against the Telugu Titans.

Q: It's been quite a topsy-turvy campaign so far. A few wins and some losses - what do you make of it?

Naveen Kumar: Our campaign has just started. We are not taking any pressure. We have won two matches and lost one narrowly against Haryana. We are thinking positively right now. We have a lot of young blood in the squad and they are doing well too. They make mistakes but correct it in the next match immediately.

Q: As captain, how do you motivate the players after a loss?

Naveen Kumar: We are all playing together. Winning and losing will always happen. We tell them to work on their weak areas. Mistakes keep happening. We just motivate each other to prevent mistakes. Apart from that, we just play how our coach tells us.

Q: Prior to the auction, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, you had mentioned that you would like to have Vijay Malik back in the squad. Since that has not materialised, are you missing his all-round contributions?

Naveen Kumar: Not missing anyone as such. If we want Pardeep Narwal in our team, that's not going to happen. I had thought about it because of the left-right combination. But Ashu Malik has made sure that we don't feel his absence. He brings points whenever we need. Ashu is putting in tackles too, even I am trying whenever needed.

Q: Vishal Bharadwaj has not been a part of the starting seven in the past couple of games. Any specific reason for that?

Naveen Kumar: The only reason is that he had fever. After recovering from that, there is weakness. Ashish, who played instead, has proven himself. The new players are Junior World Champions.

In the match against Telugu Titans, Pawan was the main raider so he knows how Vishal plays so Ashish was a surprise package. He tackled Pawan a few times too. Whoever gets the opportunity is performing well.

Q: Manjeet had a pretty decent outing last season but is seen only as a substitute this year. Can we see more of him in the matches to come?

Naveen Kumar: This is all planned. Our coach decides who is playing. Manjeet has gotten us points whenever needed. Now is just the start, there is a long season ahead. No one knows anything about injuries. Whenever we give him a chance, he gives his 100%.

Q: What are some of the things you have learnt from coach Rambir Singh Khokar and assistant coach Joginder Narwal?

Naveen Kumar: Joginder has played with me earlier too. He always motivates me. As for Khokar sir, I have played under him previously. Where I get tackled, where my weak points are - they explain all of it to me and tell me how to work on it. I learn from the coaches and other players too.

Q: Delhi have a few difficult matches lined up against Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors next. What will be the team's mindset going into the games?

Naveen Kumar: All our matches are tough. Whether it be Jaipur or Pune or Bengal. We have to give our 110% to win. If you see, all teams are beating each other so there is no one dominant team. The team that plans well and commits fewer mistakes wins. Just want our team to commit fewer mistakes during crucial moments.