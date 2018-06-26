Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, India vs Kenya: Telecast, Date, Start Time and Where to Watch Online

Preview of the second match between India and Kenya at the Kabaddi Masters.

India are already through to the semifinals

India and Kenya will be going head-to-head for the second time in this competition and the latter will be hoping to gather their first win.

India secured a spot in the semi-finals after defeating Pakistan for the second time in the league on June 25. Pakistan have failed to inflict a defeat on their arch-rivals since 1993.

India have won all their matches comfortably till now and are the favourites to go on and win the coveted trophy. Ajay Thakur and co. managed to inflict as many as three all-outs against Pakistan in the previous match -- and the Pakistani players were left completely disintegrated in front of the opposition. India's Left corner - Girish Maruti Ernak - stole the show as he produced five successful tackles against the opposition and ended the match with a 100 percent tackle success rate.

Indian team management will look to give one more chance to star raiders Pardeep Narwal and Rahul Choudhari to prove their mettle. Meanwhile, defender Raju Lal Choudary is also waiting in the wings for his chance.

India coach Srinivas Reddy also opened up on why Manjeet has not played a single minute at the Kabaddi Masters, despite being one of the senior members of the 14-man squad. Trying out younger players for the Asian Games is the reason that was cited.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Team is led by David Mosambayi, who is their most experienced and talented all-rounder. James Obilo is their best defender and Izaac Njoroge also did well against India in the first match between the two teams. This match against India will be a good learning curve for the young Kenyan players as the sport is still picking up in the country.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming encounter:

Match: India vs Kenya

Timing: 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 26 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV

You can also follow all the LIVE updates of India vs Kenya mat on Sportskeeda!

