71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Full list of Chandigarh players ft. Pawan Sehrawat & Rakesh Sungroya

Star Indian raider Pawan Sehrawat will lead Chandigarh at the 71st edition of the Senior National Kabaddi Championship in Cuttack, Odisha. He carries ample experience on his back, having played for several teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, including Bengaluru Bulls, Gujarat Giants, Tamil Thalaivas, and Telugu Titans.

Pawan played with the Bulls for four seasons and represented the Titans for two seasons. Meanwhile, he has played with the Giants and Thalaivas for one season each. The Indian raider has earned 1388 points (1318 raid points and 70 tackle points) from 139 matches thus far in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Ayan Lohchab made his PKL debut with the Patna Pirates in Season 11, having bagged 193 points from 25 matches. Meanwhile, raider Rakesh Sungroya has played with the Gujarat Giants for four editions in the Pro Kabaddi League. He has earned 477 points with the Giants.

Gaurav Khatri made his PKL debut in the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League in PKL Season 9. Across three seasons with the Puneri Paltan, he has bagged 154 points from 61 outings.

Gurdeep Sangwan signed with the Patna Pirates ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Left-corner Vishal Bhardwaj made his PKL debut in season 4 with the Telugu Titans. He has played for the Titans for five seasons and one season each with Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. Vishal has raked up 331 points from 118 matches across seven editions.

Former PKL player Ashish Kumar made his PKL debut in 2015 and has played for four clubs. He played for the Bengaluru Bulls for six editions from 2015 to 2019 before playing one season each with U Mumba, Bengal Warriorz, and Dabang Delhi K.C. Ashish has earned 186 points from 102 matches, including 136 tackle points and 50 raid points.

Chandigarh squad for 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Pawan Sehrawat, Ayan Lohchab, Rakesh Sungroya, Gaurav Khatri, Gurdeep Sangwan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashish Kumar, Manjeet Dhanda, Mohit, Ashu Ravish, Vishal Rana, and Sachin.

