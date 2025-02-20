71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship: Full list of Indian Railways players ft. Pankaj Mohite & Ajinkya Pawar

Puneri Paltan raider Pankaj Mohite will ply his trade for Indian Railways in the 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship. He has earned 422 points from 80 matches across five editions in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Right-corner Shubham Shinde has played for three PKL teams across six seasons, including the likes of Patna Pirates, Bengal Warriorz, and Puneri Paltan. Overall, the Indian defender has earned 217 points from 106 matches.

Ajinkya Pawar has played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas, and Bengaluru Bulls since making his Pro Kabaddi League debut in 2018. He has earned 546 points (514 raid points and 74 tackle points) from 109 outings.

Akram Shaikh played two seasons with the Gujarat Giants and one with Patna Pirates. Across three seasons, Akram has bagged 62 points from 57 matches. Sudhakar M has been with the Patna Pirates for two seasons, having earned 128 points from 33 matches.

Right-cover Abinesh Nadarajan has earned 184 points from 83 matches across four seasons with Puneri Paltan. U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar has played for four teams over the years, including Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and U Mumba. The Indian defender has earned 399 points from 160 matches across eight editions.

Parvesh Malik has played for Gujarat Giants and U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League. Nitin Rawal made his PKL debut with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in 2017 and served the club for four years. He played for the Haryana Steelers in PKL 2022 and the Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2024. The Indian all-rounder has raked up 311 points from 103 matches across six seasons.

Left-corner Sumit Sangwan has earned 311 points from 103 matches across five editions with PKL franchise UP Yoddhas. With 568 points from 81 matches, Guman Singh has been a star player in the Pro Kabaddi League over the year. He has played for Gujarat Giants, Patna Pirates, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and U Mumba.

Nitin Singh has bagged 23 matches from nine matches in his only Pro Kabaddi League season with Tamil Thalaivas.

Indian Railways squad for 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Shinde, Ajinkya Pawar, Akram Shaikh, Sudhakar M, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Malik, Nitin Rawal, Sumit Sangwan, Guman Singh, and Nitin Singh.

