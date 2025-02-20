71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025: Maharashtra squad ft. Akash Shinde & Shivam Patare

Puneri Paltan raider Akash Shinde has been named as the captain of Maharashtra for the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 2025. He has played for PKL side Puneri Paltan for four seasons and has earned 302 points from 57 matches.

Left raider Ajit Chouhan made his PKL debut with U Mumba in Season 11. He earned 186 points from 23 matches in his maiden PKL season. Haryana Steelers' left raider Shivam Patare will also ply his trade for Maharashtra in the ongoing edition of the Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship. The young star has earned 287 points from 47 matches across two seasons.

Pranay Vinay Rane made his PKL debut in Season 9. He played two seasons with U Mumba before moving to Bengal Warriorz for the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Indian raider has racked up 122 points from 37 matches across three seasons in the Indian top-tier kabaddi league.

All-rounder Tejas Patil played for Dabang Delhi KC in PKL Season 9 and Haryana Steelers in Season 10. He also bagged 212 points from 16 matches in the 2023 edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Akshay Suryawanshi, a left-raider, earned two points from three matches with UP Yoddhas in PKL 2024. All-rounder Shankar Gadai has played three PKL seasons (two with Telugu Titans and one with Gujarat Giants) and has bagged 60 points from 53 outings.

Left-cover Sanket Sawant has been part of the Puneri Paltan setup for five PKL seasons. The defender has earned 122 points from 95 matches with the Pune-based franchise. Right-cover Mayur Kadam has earned 86 points from 62 matches across four seasons with Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriorz, and Patna Pirates.

New Young Player (NYP) Sambhaji Wabale played two matches for Bengal Warriorz in the 11th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Maharashtra squad for 71st Senior National Kabaddi Championship

Akash Shinde (C), Ajit Chouhan, Shivam Patare, Pranay Rane, Tejas Patil, Akshay Suryawanshi, Shankar Gadai, Akash Rudele, Sanket Sawant, Mayur Kadam, Rushikesh Bhojane, Sambhaji Wabale.

