BEN vs TEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 114

Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the 114th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash in Kolkata on Saturday, February 10.

Bengal Warriors suffered a defeat in their opening game of the home leg against the Gujarat Giants. With the defeat, their playoff chances also took a major dent. The Warriors now have seven wins, nine losses, and a couple of draws to their name and will look to return to winning ways.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans were the first team to be eliminated from the playoff race. They have faced four consecutive defeats in their last five matches. The Titans remain at the bottom of the table and will aim to spoil the home team's party at the weekend.

Having said that, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between BEN and TEL in PKL.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans head-to-head record in PKL

Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans have played 21 matches against each other in Pro Kabaddi. The Warriors have dominated with 13 wins as compared to three victories by the Titans. Both teams have also played out five tied matches.

When the two teams met earlier this season, the Warriors claimed a huge win over the Titans. However, with no pressure of losing, the Titans will look to script a comeback against the Warriors.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 13

Matches won by Telugu Titans - 3

Matches with No Result - 5

Last 3 Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengal Warriors have won the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between the two teams.

When they met earlier this season, the Warriors beat the Titans by 20 points. Nitin Kumar and Vaibhav Garje (9 points each), Vishwas S (6 points), and Shubham Shinde (6 points) put in a team effort.

In their last meeting in season 9, Maninder Singh (12 points) and Shrikant Jadhav (7 points) helped the Warriors defeat the Titans.

In their reverse fixture last season, Maninder (11 points), Deepak Hooda (11 points), and Shrikant Jadhav (7 points) starred in another massive victory for the Bengal Warriors.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BEN (46) beat TEL (26) by 20 points, January 9, 2024. BEN (36) beat TEL (28) by 8 points, November 18, 2022. BEN (45) beat TEL (25) by 20 points, October 9, 2022.