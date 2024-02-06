"We promise to play to the best of our ability" - Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh ahead of Kolkata leg

Bengal Warriors begin their home leg in Kolkata on February 9 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

This will be the first time that the Warriors will step foot on their home turf in four years after winning the title in 2019. The Warriors have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) since the inception of the league back in 2014.

Bengal Warriors, led by PKL star raider Maninder Singh, and coached by K Bhaskaran, will be keen to make in-roads during their home leg in Kolkata. For the first time post the COVID-19 pandemic, Pro Kabaddi has returned to its caravan format.

Skipper Maninder Singh expressed his disappointment as they could not return home, after having won the title in Season 7.

“After we won the PKL title in Season 7, we could not come back and play at our home venue in Kolkata, in front of our home fans. Our fans in Bengal have always shown us a lot of love and we felt sad that we could not come back as defending champions in Season 8," he was quoted as saying in a press release.

However, with the return of the caravan format, he stated that the team is ready to display their best game at home.

"Now that the PKL is back to the format of visiting the home venues of all the teams, the Bengal Warriors team is very happy. We love the city of Kolkata and its people, and we promise to play to the best of our ability when we take the mat at the Netaji Indoor Stadium."

"It is an iconic stadium and beautiful city, and we want our fans to take away the best memories from our four games in Kolkata. Apnara ashun aar dekhun amader, apnader bhalobasha chhara aar kichu chai na (Come and see us, we want nothing but your love),” he added speaking about the stadium and the city.

Heaping praise on the city of Kolkata and the fans, Apurv Gupta, Sr. VP and Head, Contact Sports (Capri Sports) said that the team is looking forward to the home leg.

“Kolkata is a city that loves its sports and has always shown immense adulation for their home teams. We hope that the Bengal Warriors family will come out and support us with full enthusiasm, and cheer us up, so that we find that extra bit of energy for the match-winning raid or tackle. We as a team are very much looking forward to the Kolkata leg, and hope to see our fans at the stadium.”

Further, Bollywood actor and Co-Owner of Bengal Warriors, Akshay Kumar urged the fans to support the side upon their return to Kolkata.

“Nomoshkar Warriors, after 4 years our Bengal Warriors are coming back home to their home venue in Kolkata. We, the Warriors family, must come together and give our team the biggest and grandest welcome at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. I wish the Bengal Warriors team all the best for the remainder of the season,” he said.

Bengal Warriors have their task cut out in a bid to make the PKL 2023 playoffs

The Warriors begin their home leg against the Gujarat Giants on February 9. They then go on to play the Telugu Titans (February 10), U Mumba (February 13), and Puneri Paltan (February 14).

Bengal Warriors will play their final league-stage game against the Tamil Thalaivas at Panchkula on February 18.

They currently have seven wins, eight defeats and two draws from seventeen games, gathering 44 points. Maninder and his men will have to make the most of their home leg if they are to qualify for the playoffs from here on. They will also be keen to put up an impressive display to give their fans plenty to cheer for while they play at home.