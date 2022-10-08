Bengal Warriors schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of Bengal Warriors for PKL 9

The Bengal Warriors will take on the Haryana Steelers in their season opener of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will take place on Saturday (October 8) at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bengal Warriors schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at the Bengal Warriors' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 8: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 6 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 9: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 8 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 12: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 14 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 15: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 21 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 18: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 26 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 21: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 31 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 26: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 41 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 29: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 47 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 2: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 55 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Match 59 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 8: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Match 66 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Bengal Warriors full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Here is Bengal Warriors' full squad for the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda K, Akash Pikalmunde, Suyog Baban Gaikar, R Guhan, Parshant Kumar, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shrikant Jadhav, Soleiman Pahlevani, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Vinod Kumar, Balaji D, Parveen Satpal, Amit Sheoran, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Shubham Shinde, and Rohit.

