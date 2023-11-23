Bengal Warriors schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2023: Full list of fixtures of Bengal Warriors for PKL 10

Bengal Warriors will take on Bengaluru Bulls on the third day of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 in Match 6 of the competition. The match will take place at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (December 5).

While it will be the first match of the tournament for the Warriors, it'll be the second match of the season for the Bulls.

Bengal Warriors will host their home games at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata between February 9 and 14.

Bengal Warriors' schedule & fixtures for PKL 10

Here's a look at the Bengal Warriors' schedule for the Pro Kabaddi 2023:

December 4: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 6 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 7: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 10 - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

December 10: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 16 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 12: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates, Match 20 - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

December 16: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 25 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 18: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Match 29 - Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

December 24: U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Match 38 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 25: Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C., Match 40 - SDAT Indoor Stadium, Chennai

December 31: Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors, Match 49 - Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

January 7: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Match 61 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 9: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Match 64 - DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

January 13: UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors, Match 70 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 15: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 73 - SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

January 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 84 - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

January 26: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 89 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

January 29: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Match 95 - Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna

February 2: Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors, Match 100 - Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

February 9: Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Match 111 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 10: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 114 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 12: Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Match 118 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 14: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Match 121 - Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

February 18: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, Match 126 - Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Bengal Warriors' full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Here is the Bengal Warriors' full squad for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Akshay Bodake, Akshay Bharat Bhoir, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Shubham Shinde, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Aslam Thambi, Parshant Kumar, Maninder Singh, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Vishwas S, Nitin Rawal, and Shrikant Jadhav.