Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star comes up with a special message ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs [Watch]

Bengaluru Bulls' Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian came up with a special message for the fans ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs. The Bulls secured a huge 54-24 win over the Bengal Warriorz on Wednesday, October 22.After the game, Alireza Mirzaian stated a famous phrase associated with the city when it comes to sport.&quot;Ee Sala Cup Namde (This year we will win the cup),&quot; he said.Watch the video of the same below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was the biggest win of the season for the Bengaluru Bulls so far. Alireza was among their top performers in the game. He picked up a Super 10, scoring 14 raid points. The Iranian has been among the finds of the season for the Bulls.He has impressed with his consistent performances. Alireza has played a massive role in their success this year. He has scored a total of 170 raid points from 17 games with 11 Super 10s to his name.Bengaluru Bulls will aim to secure a top-four finishDespite having a new coach, a new captain, and a new team this season, the Bengaluru Bulls have put up a solid display. With their massive win over the Warriorz, they moved to the third position on the table.They have 20 points from 17 games with a score difference of 69. The Bulls have already qualified for the playoffs. However, they will have their eyes set on the top-four finish. They have one league game remaining.In their final match, they will face the Gujarat Giants on Thursday, October 23. A win in this game will take them to 22 points. They will then secure a top-four finish and seal their third position.U Mumba is the only other team that can overtake the Bengaluru Bulls on the table. They have 20 points from 17 games as well. Should the Bulls lose their final game, they could still finish in the top four, given their superior score difference as compared to other teams.Having finished at the bottom of the table last year, they have made a phenomenal comeback this season. The Bulls won the title in Season 6 and will aim to add another trophy to their cabinet.