"People were questioning what kind of team is this" - BC Ramesh reacts after Bengaluru Bulls' crushing win over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a solid 30-point victory over the Bengal Warriorz in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture. They beat them 54-24 on Wednesday, October 22. The Bulls moved to the third position after the massive win.

Ad

They have 20 points from 17 games. With one more game left, the Bengaluru Bulls are almost certain to finish in the top four. Head coach BC Ramesh reckoned they needed to win by a big margin. He stated that the team had planned to play aggressively and go for a huge win.

"Finally we will be in the top four and there is no doubt about it. I was confident about our youngsters. It was important to win by a big margin before the playoffs. We had to win big and we had decided to play that way because we want to finish in the top four. This gives self-confidence to the team," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Notably, the Bengaluru Bulls went for a complete overhaul before the start of the season. They got a new coach in BC Ramesh, a new captain, and a new-look team with many youngsters. Post the auction, there were several question marks on the team and their chances. However, BC Ramesh stated that he believed in the talent of his players.

"I am also confident as a coach. At the start people were questioning what kind of team is this but I had confidence on the talent of my players. They have the talent to become the champions as well.

Ad

The Bulls will aim for their second title, having won the tournament previously in Season 6.

"We wanted to check our other players" - Bengal Warriorz Head coach on not playing Devank Dalal against Bengaluru Bulls

Bengal Warriorz once again went in without their regular captain and star raider, Devank Dalal. Following their defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls, their head coach, Naveen Kumar, stated that they wanted to try out other players for the next season.

Ad

While they did not doubt Devank's abilities, he reckoned that it was important to see how to build the team for the future.

"I have told before also that Devank is among the top raiders in the league. But we wanted to check our other players to make the team for the next season, to retain them or not. He has done his job as the lead raiders as well. He scored 271 points too. But we are at the bottom. We have no doubts on his performance. But we also need to see how to build the team along with that," he said.

The Warriorz are at the bottom of the table. They ended the league stage on a poor note with a heavy defeat. The team will aim to come back stronger next season and put up an improved performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More