"Bombat performance" - Fans rejoice as Bengaluru Bulls trash Bengal Warriorz by 30 points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a scintillating 30-point victory over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025. It was a one-sided affair as they trounced them 54-24 on Wednesday, October 22.

Ad

Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian continued his stellar performance this season. He picked up another Super 10, scoring 14 raid points. However, it was a complete all-round display from the Bengaluru Bulls. Aashish Malik scored six raid points while Akash Shinde chipped in with four.

The defense also fired. Deepak Sankar carried his magnificent form with six tackle points. Skipper Yogesh Dahiya and Sanjay Dhull scored four tackle points each. The Bulls dominated right from the word go and gave the Warriorz absolutely no chance of coming back into the contest.

Ad

Trending

The Bulls' fans were overjoyed with the massive win and expressed their delight on X.

"Bombat (awesome) performance 🎇🎇," a fan wrote.

Vignesh vagle @VigneshVagle Bombat performance 🎇🎇

Ad

"One sided, pure dominance 💥🥶," another fan tweeted.

👑ರೋಹಿತ್45👑 @HitmanDBoss45 One sided, pure dominance 💥🥶

Ad

Below are some other reactions from fans on X:

Aarush @AarushS89419 Very important win....💪🏻💪🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Pure domination

Ad

NIKHIL B N @NikhilBn12 Bengaluru bulls will be champions wait and watch

Ad

Rohan R Shanbhag @rony619619 Bengaluru Bulls win huge.. 54-24 . Into Playoffs n top 4 spot Keep the momentum going #FullyCharged #GooliKano

Ad

RONIK.... @RONIKDEY_123 What a performance 🔥🔥 #fullchargemaadi

Ad

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign on a disappointing note with a crushing defeat. They are at the bottom of the table with 12 points and a score difference of -104 from 18 matches.

Bengaluru Bulls almost seal Top 4 finish

As a result of their massive victory, the Bengaluru Bulls moved to the third position on the standings. They now have 20 points from 17 matches with a score difference of 69. It was their second consecutive win and fourth in the last five matches.

Ad

With one more game to go, the Bulls could get to 22 points and seal a top-four finish. Even if they lose the match (assuming not by a big margin), they will remain above the Telugu Titans. The Titans are fourth with 20 points from 18 games, with a score difference of 45.

U Mumba also have 20 points from 17 games with a score difference of 11. Unless they do not win by a huge margin, the Bulls will also finish above U Mumba, who are currently sixth.

Therefore, it would be all but safe to say that the Bengaluru Bulls have almost confirmed their spot in the top four. Their final league stage game will be against the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, October 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More