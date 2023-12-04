BLR vs BEN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 6

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Bengal Warriors in the sixth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Monday, December 04, in Ahmedabad.

Bengaluru were crowned champions of the sixth PKL season, while the Warriors have also won the league once in Season 7. This is the second match of PKL 10 for the Bulls, whereas Bengal will be playing their first game of the season.

As the two former PKL champions collide, it promises to be an action-packed encounter on the Kabaddi mat.

Ahead of the clash between the Bulls and the Warriors, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and BEN in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors have played each other as many as 20 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

The Warriors have had the upper hand, coming out on top 11 times. They will look to carry the momentum and extend their lead against the Bulls.

Bengaluru Bulls have given the Warriors an equally tough time, beating them on nine occasions. The Bulls will certainly want to reduce the gap in their head-to-head record against the Season 7 champions.

Both teams will be eager to come out on top when they meet each other in Ahmedabad.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 9

Matches won by Bengal Warriors - 11

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi matches

Bengal Warriors have won all games against Bengaluru Bulls in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings.

Their most recent match in Season 9 saw Bengal pull off a close win against Bengaluru. Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh led the team from the front with 12 points.

In the other game of Season 9, it was once again Maninder Singh who led his side to a win against the Bulls. The Bengal skipper registered 11 raid points in that fixture.

In their second match in Pro Kabaddi Season 8, both sides played out an absolute thriller. Bengal Warriors came out on top in the end by the barest of margins. Pawan Sehrawat scored 13 points but his efforts went in vain as Maninder (9 points), Sukesh Hegde (7 points), and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (6 points) came to the party for the Warriors.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors matches in the PKL:

BEN (41) beat BLR (38) by 3 points, on November 23, 2022. BEN (42) beat BLR (33) by 9 points, on October 12, 2022. BEN (40) beat BLR (39) by 1 point, on January 20, 2022.