BLR vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 14

Bengaluru Bulls will square off against Haryana Steelers in the 14th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Saturday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

The Bulls haven't had the best of starts this season. They have lost all three games so far in PKL 2023 and are languishing at 10th spot in the standings.

Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table after suffering a huge defeat against UP Yoddhas in their opening fixture.

Bengaluru Bulls will be keen to gain some momentum going forward. As for the Haryana Steelers, a win here will boost their confidence after a heavy loss early in the season.

Heading into this enthralling clash, let's look at the head-to-head record between BLR and HAR in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Both teams have come up against each other only eight times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Bengaluru Bulls have managed to get the better of their opponents five times, while Haryana Steelers have emerged on top on three occasions. Thus, the Bulls have quite clearly dominated Haryana in their Pro Kabaddi meetings so far.

Taking confidence from the past, Bengaluru will be keen to get their PKL 10 campaign back on track. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, will look to put the head-to-head record behind them and win this contest.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 5

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two sides have also seen Bengaluru dominate Haryana. The Bulls have come out on top on two out of these three occasions.

Their most recent meeting resulted in a close win for the Bulls. Meetu Sharma (10) and Manjeet (8) starred for the Steelers in the raiding department. However, Neeraj Narwal with nine points, Mahender Singh with five points, Bharat and Vikash with four points each put in an all-round show to steer the Bulls to victory.

In their other meeting last season, the Steelers edged past the Bulls in a tight finish. Their last clash in Season 8 was a convincing win for the Bulls. Then Bengaluru captain Pawan Sehrawat wreaked havoc, bagging 20 points in that encounter.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers matches in the PKL:

BLR (36) beat HAR (33) by 3 points, on November 9, 2022. HAR (29) beat BLR (27) by 2 points, on November 1, 2022. BLR (46) beat HAR (24) by 22 points, on February 17, 2022.