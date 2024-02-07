BLR vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 109

Bengaluru Bulls take on Puneri Paltan in the 109th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, in Delhi.

The Bulls are seventh in the points table and won their previous game against U Mumba. They have seven wins, nine defeats and a couple of draws in 18 games.

Meanwhile, Puneri are second and have qualified for the PKL 2023 playoffs. They are unbeaten in five games, winning twice Puneri Paltan will be eager to finish as table toppers and will not be complacent going into the contest.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between BLR and PUN in PKL.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan have played each other 17 times in the Pro Kabaddi league. Puneri have dominated with 10 wins and losing seven. Puneri trounced the Bulls when they met earlier this season.

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 7

tches won by Puneri Paltan - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi games

Puneri Paltan have this stat in their favour as well, winning two of their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings.

When they last met earlier this season, Puneri handed the Bulls a massive defeat. It was an all-round effort with Mohit Goyat (8), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (7), Aslam Inamdar (6) and Pankaj Mohite (5) being among the points.

In their last meeting in season 9, the Paltan registered a close win. It was a combined display from Akash Shinde (7 points), Mohit Goyat (9 points) and Aslam Inamdar (6 points).

Their other clash last season was also a close game, which the Bulls won. Bharat (12 points) and Vikash Kandola (11 points) starred for the Bulls.

Here's a summary of the last three Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (43) beat BLR (18) by 25 points, December 20, 2023 PUN (35) beat BLR (33) by 2 points, November 20, 2022 BLR (41) beat PUN (39) by 2 points, October 9, 2022