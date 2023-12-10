Chandran Ranjit PKL Team: Which team is the former Telugu Titans player playing for in Pro Kabaddi 2023?

Chandran Ranjit, the experienced and skilled raider, was roped by Haryana Steelers during the auction ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10.

The Steelers spent INR 62 lakhs to secure the services of the former Gujarat Giants raider. Although Ranjit wasn't in great form last season, Haryana looked to add some experience to their raiding unit.

They faced challenges with their raiding last season, and thus, strengthening the department was a key focus for them. The Steelers also made a significant purchase, acquiring the services of Siddharth Desai.

Chandran Ranjit could only manage to score 95 raid points in PKL 9 and played only 17 matches for Giants. However, his tall height makes him capable of scoring hand touches, toe touches, and getting in those bonus points, which add variety to any team's raiding unit.

He carries a good amount of Pro Kabaddi experience, having featured in 100 matches. The Tamil Nadu-born raider could very well play second fiddle to Siddharth Desai and provide the Haryana Steelers with some stability in their raiding unit.

Which teams has Chandran Ranjit played for in the Pro Kabaddi League?

Chandran Ranjit kicked off his PKL career with the Telugu Titans in the first season back in 2014. It was a quiet season for him, as he scored only six points in as many matches. He stayed with the Titans for the second season as well but did not have an influential performance.

Unfortunately for him, he was out of action and missed the next two seasons. However, Chandran made his comeback in the fifth season, where he represented the Gujarat Giants and scored 51 raid points.

After a single season with the Giants, Chandran Ranjit made his move to Dabang Delhi, where he spent two seasons. He scored a total of 158 and 125 points in seasons 6 and 7, respectively. In 2021, he played for the Bengaluru Bulls and picked up a total of 90 points.

Ranjit has played a total of 100 games in his PKL career, amassing 530 points, including 503 raid points with 15 Super Raids and 9 Super 10s. His inclusion is certainly a bonus for the Haryana Steelers this season.