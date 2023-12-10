DEL vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 17

The 17th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will see Dabang Delhi take on Haryana Steelers on Sunday, December 10, in Bengaluru.

Dabang Delhi have had an average start to their PKL 10-season, winning and losing once apiece. Haryana Steelers have had a similar campaign. They lost their opening game but beat Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing.

Both teams will be keen to add some valuable points to their tally and make a move in the points table. Heading into this thrilling clash, let's look at the head-to-head record between DEL and HAR in the PKL:

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in Pro Kabaddi

Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in 12 Pro Kabaddi games. Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi have beaten the Steelers only five times and lost seven.

Their superior head-to-head record will give them the confidence to continue their winning run against the former Pro Kabaddi champions while Delhi will look to play spoilsport.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 5

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Despite being behind in the overall head-to-head record, Delhi have had the better of the Steelers in their last three Pro Kababbdi meetings.

The Naveen Kumar-led unit completed the double over Haryana last season, winning both games. In their most recent meeting, Naveen bagged 15 points, while Ashu Malik produced an all-round show of 10 points.

In their other meeting in season 9, it was once again Naveen who led from the front with 15 points as Delhi clinched a close win.

Haryana Steelers have beaten Delhi only once in their last three meetings. That victory came during their second game against Delhi in season 8.

Here's a summary of the last three Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers games in the PKL:

DEL (42) beat HAR (30) by 12 points, on November 20, 2022. DEL (38) beat HAR (36) by 2 points, on October 17, 2022. HAR (36) beat DEL (33) by 3 points, on January 21, 2022.