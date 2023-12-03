GUJ vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 4

The fourth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Gujarat Giants lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This will be the second match of the season for Gujarat Giants. They defeated Telugu Titans 38-32 in their opening game to get their campaign off to a winning start. Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls will be playing their first game of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 and will also be eyeing a victory.

The plot is set for an exciting contest, given that both sides have produced fiercely contested games. Incidentally, Bengaluru Bulls beat Gujarat Giants in the Season 6 final to lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy as well.

Ahead of the exciting clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and BLR in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

The battle between Gujarat and Bengaluru has been a closely contested affair. Gujarat Giants and Bengaluru Bulls have met each other 11 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far. It has been a tight competition between them, as both teams have won an equal number of matches.

Gujarat and Bengaluru have won five games each, while the remaining match ended in a tie. Thus, neither side has an upper hand against the other going into this clash.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 5

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Talking about the last three PKL clashes between the Giants and the Bulls, the former have come out on top on two occasions. Both sides won a game each when they met each other in Season 9.

In the most recent game, Bengaluru Bulls got the better of their opponents. The other clash saw the Gujarat Giants sneak in a close victory, riding on the back of all-rounder Parteek Dahiya's 16 points.

Their face-off in Season 8 resulted in a win for Gujarat. A 14-raid-point show from Pardeep Kumar helped the Giants pull off another relatively close battle.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

BLR (45) beat GUJ (38) by 7 points, on November 18, 2022. GUJ (46) beat BLR (44) by 2 points, on November 06, 2022. GUJ (40) beat BLR (36) by 4 points, on February 06, 2022.