GUJ vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Eliminator 2

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers are set to lock horns in the second eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 on Monday, February 26, at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, in Hyderabad.

Gujarat Giants secured the fourth spot in the points table at the end of the league stage. They managed to win 13 out of their 22 matches, gathering 70 points. The Giants have four wins in their last five games as well. However, they lost their final league-stage clash against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers finished fifth with 13 wins and 70 points as well. The Steelers have three victories in their last five games. However, they suffered two successive defeats before the playoffs.

Ahead of the second eliminator, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between GUJ and HAR in PKL.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers have faced each other 14 times in Pro Kabaddi. While the Giants have managed to win just four games, Haryana have dominated this battle with nine wins. Both teams have played out a tied match as well.

The Steelers also defeated Gujarat when they last met earlier this season with a scoreline of 34-30.

Matches Played - 14

Matches won by Gujarat Giants - 4

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 9

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Haryana Steelers have won all of their last three Pro Kabaddi encounters against Gujarat Giants.

In their most recent meeting this season, Vinay scored nine points for the Steelers, with support from Mohit Nandal (4), Jaideep Dahiya, Shivam Patare, and Rahul Sethpal (3 apiece), leading them to victory.

Vinay (9 points), K Prapanjan (6 points), and Mohit Nandal (5 points) played key roles in Haryana Steelers’ win over the Giants in their other fixture this season.

Their last meeting in season 9 saw Manjeet put up a stellar performance, scoring 14 points in a tight game with support from Meetu Sharma (5 points), helping Haryana seal victory.

Here's a summary of the last three Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (34) beat GUJ (30) by 4 points, February 2, 2024. HAR (31) beat GUJ (29) by 2 points, December 19, 2023. HAR (33) beat GUJ (32) by 1 point, November 14, 2022.