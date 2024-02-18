"His experience has benefited the team a lot" - Gujarat Giants coach Ram Mehar Singh on captain Fazel Atrachali

Gujarat Giants, led by Fazel Atrachali, defeated UP Yoddhas 36-29 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Saturday, February 17. This was their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season.

Gujarat Giants have sealed their spot in the PKL season 10 playoffs. Head coach Ram Mehar Singh, talking about Fazel Atrachali as a leader, highlighted his qualities and acknowledged that the Iran international's experience has come in handy for Gujarat.

"There cannot be a better leader than Fazel. He motivates everyone in the team and understands the team's plans very well. He's had a long career and his experience has benefited the team a lot," he told the media (via Pro Kabaddi official website).

The Gujarat Giants are currently placed fourth in the PKL points table. They have managed to win 13 out of their 21 matches so far, facing eight defeats and gathering 70 points. They have also won four out of their last five games and are in top form heading into the playoffs.

They will face defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their final league stage game on Monday, February 19, in Panchkula. The Giants will be keen to beat the table-toppers and carry momentum into the playoffs.

Ram Mehar Singh has always supported me: Fazel Atrachali

Talking about his experience of working with the Gujarat Giants head coach Ram Mehar Singh, Fazel Atrachali said that the coach has always been supportive and helpful.

"You need a good coach during your bad days. It's a long season and a coach like Ram Mehar sir always pushes you to play better everyday. He always supported me and helped us to play freely during this season," he stated.

Gujarat Giants are yet to win the coveted Pro Kabaddi League trophy. They came close to winning the title in Season 6, however, ended up losing to the Bengaluru Bulls in the final. They will certainly be keen to lay their hands on their maiden PKL trophy this season.

The Gujarat skipper has scored 61 tackle points this season with a success rate of 49%, picking up four Super Tackles and three High 5s. He is the most successful defender in the history of the league with 485 tackle points from 167 matches to date.

Fazel Atrachali stated that their only goal is to win the trophy this season. Speaking about his impact on the side this season, he said:

"We have only one goal and that is to win the trophy. Individual performances don't matter. The name Gujarat Giants is important and I am a part of the team. We'll utilize our last league stage match against Jaipur Pink Panthers to check a few different combinations on the mat."