"I and Ravinder Pahal have been told to play freely"- Girish Ernak talks about his High 5 against Jaipur in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Girish Ernak thanked the coaching staff of the Gujarat Giants after scoring seven tackle points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in his first game of Pro Kabaddi 2021. The left corner defender played a huge role in Gujarat's first win of the season.

Speaking to media after the game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Girish Ernak reflected on his performance and said:

"Thank you to both the coaches. They picked me in the Gujarat Giants team and gave me the confidence. And I am very happy that our defense played well. Our raiders also performed well. I hope we can continue in the same vein. Both coaches have worked hard on my game. I will try to continue playing in the same way."

Girish Ernak is currently the number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The left corner defender mentioned that Gujarat's coaching staff advised him and right corner defender Ravinder Pahal to play freely.

"We (I and Ravinder Pahal) have been told to play freely. We have two strong cover defenders. So the coaches have told me and Ravinder Pahal to play freely," Girish Ernak concluded.

Girish Ernak will be in action against his former team in Pro Kabaddi 2021 tonight

After beating the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in their second game of Pro Kabaddi 2021 tonight. Girish Ernak once played for the Kolkata-based franchise in the PKL.

It will be interesting to see how the Gujarat Giants defender performs against the Bengal Warriors. Ernak will be keen to register his second High 5 of the season and cement his top spot on the defenders' leaderboard of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

