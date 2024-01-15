JAI vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023-24 Match 74

The 74th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 fixture will see Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba on Monday, January 15, in Jaipur.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently second on the points table. They have won eight matches with two defeats and as many tied contests so far. Moreover, they are in top form, winning four of their last five matches with one tied game.

Season 2 champions U Mumba have just a couple of wins from their last five matches with two defeats and a tied result. They have six victories, four losses, and a tie from their eleven matches this season. U Mumba are winless in their last three games.

As U Mumba await a stiff Jaipur challenge, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and MUM in PKL history.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba have faced off 22 times in Pro Kabaddi history. There is nothing to choose between the two sides as far as the head-to-head record is concerned.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have registered ten wins over U Mumba, and the latter have also managed to win ten games against the Pink Panthers. The two sides have also played out a couple of tied games.

The two teams met earlier this season where the Pink Panthers walked away with a win. U Mumba will be keen to bounce back as they meet yet again.

Matches Played - 22

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers- 10

Matches won by U Mumba - 10

Matches tied - 2

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won all of their last three Pro Kabaddi matches against U Mumba.

With a massive 17 raid-point display, Arjun Deshwal guided Jaipur to a victory when the teams met earlier this season.

In their last meeting during season 9, Arjun was once again the star of the show. He scored 13 raid points as Jaipur romped home with ease in the end. Their other meeting last season also saw Arjun showing his raiding prowess with 15 points, helping Jaipur to another win.

Here's a summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (41) beat MUM (31) by 10 points, January 6, 2024. JAI (32) beat MUM (22) by 10 points, November 15, 2022. JAI (42) beat MUM (39) by 3 points, November 7, 2022.