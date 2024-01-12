"The 1000th PKL match is a matter of great pride for the kabaddi world" - Jaipur Pink Panthers' owner Abhishek Bachchan

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is closing in on its historic 1000th match since its inception back in 2014. This milestone contest will take place at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The Jaipur leg of the tournament is set to begin on January 12, 2024, with home team Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Telugu Titans in the first match of the day. Jaipur, winners of the previous edition, are in solid form at the moment.

They are placed fourth on the points table with six wins from 10 matches. Moreover, they are unbeaten in their last five games with four victories and will be keen to defend their title this season.

PKL is also in its historic 10th edition this season. The world's premier kabaddi franchise league was inaugurated back in 2014 with the Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba playing the very first match on July 26th.

The Jaipur leg of this season will witness the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match on January 15, 2024. This massive game will be contested between two former champions Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' owner and Bollywood celebrity Abhishek Bachchan expressed his thoughts on the significant occasion.

"The 1000th PKL match is a huge accomplishment for the kabaddi world. The match is a huge occasion and a huge chance for celebration. It's a matter of great pride for the kabaddi players all over the globe," he said.

Abhishek Bachchan shares personal connection to kabaddi ahead of 1000th PKL game

Along with sharing his excitement, Abhishek Bachchan shared his personal connection with the sport of Kabaddi.

Upon being asked about how he was introduced to the sport, the Pink Panthers' owner credited his father and Bollywood superstar, global icon, Amitabh Bachchan.

"My father taught me kabaddi. There's a scene in Ganga Ki Saugand where my father plays kabaddi so I asked him to teach me the game after I watched the film. He taught me the game in our garden. I played kabaddi in school when I studied for a year in Delhi," he added.

Incidentally, the Jaipur Pink Panthers went on to win the first season of PKL in 2014. Abhishek has been associated with the team right from the onset of the league. He has often been seen cheering for his team from the stands and is passionate about Kabaddi.