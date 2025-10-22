Telugu Titans ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage with a big loss against Haryana Steelers. They suffered a 34-45 defeat on Wednesday, October 22.
Bharat Hooda starred with 15 raid points for the Titans. However, he did not find support from the other raiders. Skipper Vijay Malik also failed to score. Ankit bagged five tackle points. However, their efforts were not enough.
The Telugu Titans finished with 20 points from 18 games and a score difference of 45. They have already qualified for the playoffs, but would have ideally wanted to go in with momentum on their side.
The Titans fans were disappointed with the defeat.
"Terrible 3rd quarter for @Telugu_Titans Neither Raiders nor defenders were effective in that phase Now, we need to depend on others to qualify for the top 4," a fan wrote on X.
"3rd rider is Big issue for the team...pls play some other players .. Enough chances were given to Manjeet ,chetan Sahu. @Telugu_Titans," another fan tweeted.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X:
As for the Haryana Steelers, Vinay scored 11 raid points while Shivam Patare bagged eight raid points. They are fifth on the table with 20 points from 18 matches. The defending champions registered their fourth win in the last five games.
Telugu Titans may not finish in the top four
The Telugu Titans lost their third position on the table, which they had held on to for a long time. They dropped to the fourth position with this defeat, following a huge 30-point win for the Bengaluru Bulls.
Notably, U Mumba also have 20 points from 17 games. With the Bulls moving to the third spot and almost confirming their place in the top four, the fight for the final spot will now be between U Mumba and the Titans.
However, U Mumba have a game left. A win in their next match will take them to 22 points and above the Titans. Therefore, the Titans will now rest their hopes of making the top four on other results. They will need U Mumba to lose their final league stage match.