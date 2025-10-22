Telugu Titans ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage with a big loss against Haryana Steelers. They suffered a 34-45 defeat on Wednesday, October 22.

Ad

Bharat Hooda starred with 15 raid points for the Titans. However, he did not find support from the other raiders. Skipper Vijay Malik also failed to score. Ankit bagged five tackle points. However, their efforts were not enough.

The Telugu Titans finished with 20 points from 18 games and a score difference of 45. They have already qualified for the playoffs, but would have ideally wanted to go in with momentum on their side.

The Titans fans were disappointed with the defeat.

Ad

Trending

"Terrible 3rd quarter for @Telugu_Titans Neither Raiders nor defenders were effective in that phase Now, we need to depend on others to qualify for the top 4," a fan wrote on X.

Aidy 🦅 & DD Stan ❤️‍🔥 @Aiden_K_Markram Terrible 3rd quarter for @Telugu_Titans Neither Raiders nor defenders were effective in that phase Now, we need to depend on others to qualify for the top 4

Ad

"3rd rider is Big issue for the team...pls play some other players .. Enough chances were given to Manjeet ,chetan Sahu. @Telugu_Titans," another fan tweeted.

Maximus @mb_max45 3rd rider is Big issue for the team...pls play some other players .. ​ Enough chances were given to Manjeet ,chetan Sahu. @Telugu_Titans

Ad

Below are some other reactions from fans on X:

Dr.K V SATYAMURTY @KVSATYAMURTY TELUGU TITANS LOST 2 MATCHES TO BENGAL AND HARYANA OTHERWISE THEY COULD HAVE REACHED FINALS!

Ad

Vidya S @vidyasharada Haryana Steelers have been on the go tonight. One sided contests not interesting though #Playoffs #PKL2025

Ad

ProbabilityImpliesPossibility @ProbabilityImp2 Worst asalu... Vintage TT choking genes unlocked

Ad

Jayaram_Prince💛 @JayaRam_7781 Bottled easy top 4 chokers 🤡 @Telugu_Titans

Ad

As for the Haryana Steelers, Vinay scored 11 raid points while Shivam Patare bagged eight raid points. They are fifth on the table with 20 points from 18 matches. The defending champions registered their fourth win in the last five games.

Telugu Titans may not finish in the top four

The Telugu Titans lost their third position on the table, which they had held on to for a long time. They dropped to the fourth position with this defeat, following a huge 30-point win for the Bengaluru Bulls.

Ad

Notably, U Mumba also have 20 points from 17 games. With the Bulls moving to the third spot and almost confirming their place in the top four, the fight for the final spot will now be between U Mumba and the Titans.

However, U Mumba have a game left. A win in their next match will take them to 22 points and above the Titans. Therefore, the Titans will now rest their hopes of making the top four on other results. They will need U Mumba to lose their final league stage match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More