"Not satisfied with the we played"- Deepak Hooda expects Jaipur Pink Panthers to up their game in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Deepak Hooda was disappointed with his team's performance in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 opener against the Gujarat Giants. Hooda and Co. took the match down to the wire but eventually lost by seven points.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers captain spoke to media after the match where he tried to explain the reason behind his team's shortcomings. Deepak Hooda felt the players might have been a little nervous because it was the first match of the new season.

"No I am not satisfied with the way we played against Gujarat Giants. We did not play at our best. Maybe because it was our first match of the tournament. We are playing after two years so I think our performance could have been affected because of that," said Deepak Hooda.

Although the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost their first match, Deepak Hooda was confident that the team will perform better in the upcoming games.

"It's a long season. We have to prove ourselves. Definitely we won't play like this in the next match," the Jaipur skipper added.

We made mistakes, but we were not under pressure because of their strong defense: Deepak Hooda

Gujarat Giants executed 12 successful tackles against the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night. Girish Maruti Ernak scored seven tackle points for the Giants.

Commenting on whether the Pink Panthers were under pressure due to the strength of Gujarat's defense, Deepak Hooda said:

"Gujarat Giants undoubtedly have a very good defensive unit, but even our defense is equally good. The game went down to the wire, and it was a close game because our defense played well."

"We made mistakes, but we were not under pressure because of their strong defense. Every team in the tournament has good defenders," he concluded.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jaipur Pink Panthers will play their next match in Pro Kabaddi 2021 tomorrow evening against the Haryana Steelers. It will be interesting to see if the Deepak Hooda-led outfit can register their first win.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar