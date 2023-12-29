PAT vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 45

Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers face off in the 45th Pro Kabaddi League on Friday, December 29, at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida.

Three-time champions Pirates have won three of their seven games this season, losing four. Meanwhile, the Steelers have had a terrific run, winning five of their seven games, losing twice.

Haryana will look to continue their dominant run this season, while the Pirates need to perform consistently. On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PAT and HAR in the PKL.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced off nine times in the Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have won four times, while their other contest ended in a tie. Considering their head-to-head record, expect a thrilling clash.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 4

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Patna Pirates have an edge over Haryana Steelers, considering their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings, winning twice and losing once.

Their most recent encounter came last season, where the Steelers put up a game-winning display. Manjeet scored 10 points while Meetu Sharma grabbed eight points for them.

In their other game in season 9, Sachin scored 13 points, while Mohammadreza Shadloui picked up six to guide the Pirates to victory. Their last face-off in season 8 was a close contest, which went in favour of the Pirates. Sachin once again contributed to the win with eight points.

Here's a short summary of the last three Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

HAR (33) beat PAT (23) by 10 points, November 25, 2022. PAT (41) beat HAR (32) by 9 points, November 7, 2022. PAT (30) beat HAR (27) by 3 points, February 19, 2022.