Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal in PKL 9 Auction: Full list of retained players ahead of Pro Kabaddi 9 Auction

In a stunning development ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction, Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat have been released by their respective teams, UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams have confirmed their retention lists, which don't have the two stalwarts of Indian kabaddi.

Both Pardeep Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat will thus go under the hammer at this year's PKL Auction. Other big names that have been released by their respective franchises include Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Siddharth Desai, and Rohit Kumar.

Which players have been retained ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 9 Auction?

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Will this year?



#VIVOPKLPlayerAuction Jaha Dabangiri, wahi VijayWill @DabangDelhiKC 's Elite Retained Player help them defend thethis year? Jaha Dabangiri, wahi Vijay 😉Will @DabangDelhiKC's Elite Retained Player help them defend the 🏆 this year?#VIVOPKLPlayerAuction https://t.co/agq6gnKSp6

The Pro Kabaddi League auction will take place on August 5 and 6. Here is the full list of Elite Retained Players (ERP) by the 12 teams:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Manoj Gowda, Akash Pikalmunde

Bengaluru Bulls: Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, More GB

Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay

Gujarat Giants: Sonu

Haryana Steelers: No Elite Retained Players

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar

Patna Pirates: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar, Monu

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



fans, are you happy with your Elite Retained Players?



#VIVOPKLPlayerAuction The might of these Warriors that have made them 𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 ⚔️ @BengalWarriors fans, are you happy with your Elite Retained Players? The might of these Warriors that have made them 𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 ⚔️@BengalWarriors fans, are you happy with your Elite Retained Players? 😁#VIVOPKLPlayerAuction https://t.co/cyrfY7fEkw

Puneri Paltan: Sombir, Abhinesh Nadarajan

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar

Telugu Titans: No Elite Retained Players

U Mumba: Rinku

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar

Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans looking to make a fresh start in PKL 9

The Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans are the only two teams to have decided against retaining any players in the Elite Category. They will have the majority of their auction purses available to spend on August 5 and 6. It should not be a surprise if one of the two teams ends up signing Pardeep Narwal or Pawan Sehrawat.

With just a week to go for the auction, the level of excitement among kabaddi fans is sky high after the release of the retention lists.

