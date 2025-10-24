PKL Playoffs Fixtures: Full Schedule, Match Timings, and live-streaming details for Pro Kabaddi 2025

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2025 came to an end on Thursday, October 23. With the league stage done, the season will now head towards the all-important playoffs. The playoffs stage will begin on Saturday, October 26.

Ad

Following the new format, eight teams have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs this season. The eight teams are Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, Patna Pirates, and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan finished at the top of the table. Dabang Delhi finished second. Both teams sealed their spots in the top two. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans were the other two teams who claimed a top-four finish. The Bulls finished third while the Titans finished fourth.

Ad

Trending

Defending champions Haryana Steelers finished fifth, followed by U Mumba in sixth position. The final two spots in the top eight were taken by the Pirates, who finished seventh, and the Panthers, who finished eighth.

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs: When to watch PKL 2025 Playoffs?

The Pro Kabaddi 2025 playoffs will be held from Saturday, October 25, to Friday, October 31. According to the new format, there will be two Play-ins, three Eliminators, two Qualifiers, a Mini-Qualifier, and the final.

Ad

The Play-ins will take place on Saturday, October 25. The first Eliminator and Mini Qualifier will be played on Sunday, October 26. The second Eliminator and the first Qualifier will be held on Monday, October 27. Eliminator three will be played on Tuesday, October 28, followed by the second Qualifier on Wednesday, October 29. The final will be held on Friday, October 31.

On the double-header days, the first match will begin at 8:00 pm IST, while the second game will begin at 9:00 pm IST. On days with just one game, the matches will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Ad

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs Schedule: (All times in IST)

Saturday, October 25

Play-in 1 - Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - 8:00 pm

Play-in 2 - U Mumba vs Patna Pirates - 9:00 pm

Sunday, October 26

Eliminator 1 - TBC vs TBC - 8:00 pm

Mini-Qualifier - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans - 9:00 pm

Monday, October 27

Eliminator 2 - TBC vs TBC - 8:00 pm

Qualifier 1 - Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, 9:00 pm

Ad

Tuesday, October 28

Eliminator 3 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 29

Qualifier 2 - TBC vs TBC, 8:00 pm

Friday, October 31

Final - 8:00 pm

(All matches will be played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi)

Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs: Where to watch PKL 2025 Playoffs?

All matches of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website as well.

Ad

TV: Star Sports Network

Live-streaming: JioHotstar app & website

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More