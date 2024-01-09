PKL Season 3 winner: Which team won Pro Kabaddi Season 3?

Patna Pirates became the third team after Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba to win the Pro Kabaddi League with their triumph in season 3.

The Pirates had two successful seasons before PKL 3. They finished third in the inaugural edition by defeating the Bengaluru Bulls in the third-place playoff. In season 2, they came close to winning the title. However, they fell short, losing the semi-final to eventual champions U Mumba.

In season 3, the Pirates finally managed to go the distance and lift their maiden Pro Kabaddi trophy. They avenged their semi-final defeat from the previous season, beating U Mumba in the final by a close margin (31-28).

Patna finally managed to emerge champions under the leadership of Manpreet Singh. Rohit Kumar and Sandeep Narwal were brilliant on the night of the final for the Pirates. Rohit picked up eight points while Sandeep scored seven.

The Pirates finished second on the points table after the league stage, only behind U Mumba. They managed to win ten games, suffered two defeats and tied two encounters from their 14 matches.

Patna inflicted a massive 19-point win in the first semi-final against Puneri Paltan with the scorecard reading 40-21. Pardeep was their top scorer with 10 points in the game. Rohit Kumar (7 points) and Sandeep Narwal (5 points) also ensured that it was a one-sided affair in favor of the Pirates.

Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the PKL. After their triumph in season 3, they went on to win the title in seasons 4 and 5 as well. Thus, they are the only team to have won the Pro Kabaddi trophy thrice.

Patna Pirates' top performers from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 3

Pardeep Narwal and Rohit Kumar led the show for the Patna Pirates as far as the raiding was concerned during PKL season 3.

Pardeep ended as the best raider of the season, taking his tally to 116 points from 16 games. Averaging 7.25 raid points per match, he picked up 10 Super Raids and five Super 10s.

Rohit Kumar finished as the third best-raider with 102 points from 12 matches. He averaged 8.5 raid points per game with five Super 10s.

Sandeep Narwal, on the other hand, was the best defender for the Patna Pirates. He picked up 55 tackle points from 14 games, averaging 3.93 tackle points each match. Sandeep also finished as the second-best defender overall.