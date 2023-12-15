PKL Season 7 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Dabang Delhi K.C. finished atop the PKL Season 7 points table in 2019 with 85 points and a score difference of 66. They won 15 matches, lost four, and tied three from 22 matches in the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Bengal Warriors finished second in the PKL Season 7 standings with 83 points from 22 matches. They won 14 and lost five, while three of their games ended in a tie. The Warriors finished their league stage with a score difference of 71.

UP Yoddhas (74 points), U Mumba (71 points), and Haryana Steelers (71 points) were placed between third and fifth in the PKL Season 7 points table. They won 12, 13, and 11 matches, respectively, in the league stage.

UP Yoddhas and U Mumba lost eight matches each, while the Steelers registered 10 losses in the seventh edition of the PKL.

Moreover, the third and fourth-placed tied two matches apiece, while the Haryana-based club tied a single game.

Bengaluru Bulls were the other team that made it to the playoffs. They finished the league stage with 11 wins, 10 losses and a tie. They finished sixth in the standings with 64 points and a score difference of 16.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (58 points) were placed seventh in the PKL standings with nine wins and 11 losses from 22 matches. Their remaining two matches ended in a tie.

Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants were tied at 51 points each after 22 matches. The Pirates finished above the Giants, courtesy of a score difference of 29. Meanwhile, Gujarat finished ninth with a score difference of 18.

Puneri Paltan (48 points), Telugu Titans (45 points), and Tamil Thalaivas (37 points) were the last three teams in the PKL 2019 standings.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 points table: Did any team fail to register a victory in PKL Season 7?

All 12 competing teams at the PKL 2019 won at least one match. Tamil Thalaivas had the least wins in the seventh edition, having won only four matches.

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, had the most wins with 15 victories in the 2019 edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.