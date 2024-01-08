PKL Season 9: How many matches were played in Pro Kabaddi 2022?

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 was played from October 7, 2022 to December 17, 2022. The ninth edition had a total of 137 matches (132 in the league stage along with five knockout matches).

The matches last season were played only across four cities - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Bengaluru. Each team played 22 matches in the league stage. The tournament followed a double round-robin format where every team played each other twice in the league stage.

PKL 9 had a total of 12 teams that participated. These were the Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

At the end of the league stage, the top six teams; Pink Panthers, Paltan, Bulls, Yoddhas, Thalaivas, and Delhi made the playoffs (Positions 1-6 respectively). The top two teams made it directly to the two semi-finals whereas the other four teams battled it out in the other playoff games.

Bengaluru and Delhi played in the first eliminator, while Yoddhas and Thalaivas contested the second eliminator. The Pink Panthers and the Bulls played the first semi-final whereas Paltan and the Thalaivas locked horns in the second semi-final.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were crowned champions of PKL 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers went on to beat Puneri Paltan in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022. This was the second time they won the title after winning it during the inaugural edition in 2014.

The scorecard at the end of the final whistle read 33-29 in favor of the Pink Panthers. It was an all-round effort from the team, as skipper Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, and V Ajith all scored six points apiece.

Arjun Deshwal also finished as the best raider of the league, amassing 296 raid points from 24 matches. Pink Panthers' defender Ankush had a phenomenal run during the season as well. He emerged as the best defender, scoring 89 tackle points from 24 games.

Jaipur had a brilliant tournament, topping the table with 15 wins from 22 league stage games before going on to win the finals.