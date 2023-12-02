PKL: Who has the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match?

In PKL, the game revolves around the performance of the raiders, who are responsible for keeping the scoreboard ticking. The game has evolved over the seasons. Initially, for a raider, even 7-10 points in a match was considered a great performance, but now every raider targets at least 15-20 points.

One of the criteria to judge a raider’s performance is his ability to secure Super 10s consistently. However, there have been instances where the raiders were unsatisfied with just 10 points.

One such instance came back in 2019 during the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Bengaluru Bulls were up against Haryana Steelers on October 2 at the Tau Devi Lal HUDA Sports Complex in Gurugram. It was an important game for the Bulls as they fought for the qualification spot.

“High Flyer” Pawan Sehrawat did exactly what was expected of him to produce a once-in-a-lifetime masterclass.

How many points did Pawan Sehrawat score against Haryana Steelers in PKL 7?

Pawan Sehrawat performing a jump in Pro Kabaddi League (Image via Pro Kabaddi League)

Pawan Sehrawat came to the match highly motivated and willing to take on the Steelers. He delivered a one-man show to secure a staggering 39 raid points in that game. Teams have been seen struggling to get past 30 points in total, but here, Pawan produced one of the greatest individual performances.

He entered the record books for securing the most raid points in a single Pro Kabaddi League match. Not only that, he also guided his side over the finish line with a 59-36 scoreline against Haryana Steelers. Notably, his tally of 39 points was greater than Haryana Steelers’ team score. Such was the impact of that performance.

Pawan attempted a total of 38 raids in that game with just one unsuccessful attempt. He secured 34 touch points and five bonus points. Also, no other Bengaluru Bulls raider succeeded in securing a point.

It was a memorable season for Pawan as he finished at the top with 346 raid points. His performance will be remembered for a long time, and it seems that record will stand for a long time.

Pawan Sehrawat will play for Telugu Titans in PKL 10 after being picked for a record-breaking price of ₹2.6 crore. He will aim to dominate once again and help struggling Telugu Titans win their first-ever PKL title. Fans will be eager to witness him in action in PKL after a long time as he missed most of season nine due to injury.