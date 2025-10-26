Bengaluru Bulls' head coach BC Ramesh reflected on his team ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs. The Bulls secured a top-four finish after the league stage, ending third on the table.It has been a remarkable comeback from the Bengaluru Bulls this season. They had a horror run last season, where they finished at the very bottom with just two wins from 22 games. However, they have turned the tables incredibly well this time around.As they went for a complete overhaul with a new team and a new captain, there were several question marks on the side as the season began. However, BC Ramesh had faith in his new-look and young team. He reckoned that only new players could make a name for themselves.&quot;Everyone were talking about my team. Everyone thought what team Ramesh has made there are no big names. Players who already have a name cannot make their name. Only players who are not known can make their name. There is value for a coach who brings unknown players and helps them make a name. That is why I got in youngsters and made them ready,&quot; he said on Star Sports Kannada. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBengaluru Bulls managed to win 11 out of their 18 games in the league stage this season, gathering 22 points. They will face the Telugu Titans in the Mini Qualifier on Sunday, October 26.&quot;There is no doubt that we can lift the trophy&quot; - Bengaluru Bulls' head coach BC RameshBengaluru Bulls are in brilliant form heading into the playoffs. They have won three games in a row, including two wins by huge margins. Head coach BC Ramesh was confident of the team going the distance. He reckoned that they could even win the trophy if they continued playing as a unit.&quot;We are third after the league stage. We will definitely not remain third in the knockout matches. There is no doubt that we can lift the trophy as well. If our boys play together as a unit they will definitely win and show,&quot; he said.He also hailed his defense for putting up an impressive show this season. Before the tournament began, BC Ramesh had stated that the Bulls were among the best defensive teams this season. The players' performances ensured that his words were proven right.&quot;I had told before itself that my team was among the top four teams with the best defense and it has been proved,&quot; he added.Young defender Deepak Sankar has been among the best this season. He is third on the defenders' leaderboard with 59 tackle points so far. Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Yogesh Dahiya is sixth on the list with 51 tackle points. Sanjay Dhull has also impressed with 38 tackle points.