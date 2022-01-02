Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Bengaluru Bulls crush Puneri Paltan; Haryana beat Gujarat in a thriller

The second night of 2022 had a double-header in store for Pro Kabaddi League fans.

Home team Bengaluru Bulls battled the Vishal Bharadwaj-led Puneri Paltan, and before that, the two-time runner-up Gujarat Giants took on the Vikas Kandola-led Haryana Steelers.

All four squads featured some big names, and here's a look at the results of the PKL matches that happened on January 2, 2022.

Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

The Haryana Steelers recorded their second win of Pro Kabaddi 2021 by beating the Gujarat Giants 38-36.

The Steelers took a 12-point lead at half-time. Although the Giants fought back in the second half, they could not avoid a two-point defeat.

Rakesh HS was the star for Gujarat Giants. The rising star scored 19 raid points, but unfortunately, he ended up on the losing side. For the Haryana Steelers, captain Vikas Kandola and young raider Meetu recorded a Super 10 each.

Both teams scored equal number of raid points and all out points, but the Haryana Steelers scored two more tackle points than the Gujarat Giants, and that ultimately made the difference.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi result

Like the Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan took a decent lead at half-time, but the Bengaluru Bulls made a roaring comeback in the second half and crushed their opponents by 11 points.

Pune's defenders managed to keep Pawan Kumar Sehrawat silent in the first half, but the Bengaluru Bulls captain returned to form in the second half and ended with a Super 10.

Chandran Ranjit backed him up with six raid points, and the corner defenders Aman and Saurabh Nandal scored a total of seven tackle points.

Captain Vishal Bhardwaj scored four tackle points for Puneri Paltan, but the others could not impress much. Aslam Inamdar was the best raider with six raid points.

Following tonight's result, the Bengaluru Bulls attained first spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar