Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Bengaluru Bulls end Bengal Warriors' winning streak; Gujarat-Delhi play out thrilling draw

After four days of Triple Panga, Bengaluru hosted a double header in Pro Kabaddi 2021 on Sunday night. Two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants took on last season's finalists Dabang Delhi KC in the first match.

The night ended with a game between home team Bengaluru Bulls and defending champions Bengal Warriors. Both Bengal and Delhi were undefeated in Pro Kabaddi 2021 before tonight's games. Did they manage to keep their winning streaks alive? Let's take a look at tonight's PKL match results.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi result

Gujarat Giants ended Dabang Delhi's winning streak in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a tied game in Bengaluru. The Giants had a one-point lead when Naveen Kumar came in for a buzzer raid. Ravinder Pahal attempted an advanced tackle and failed to tackle down Naveen, leading to a draw between the two franchises.

Naveen was the top-scorer in the match with 11 raid points. Rakesh Narwal shone for Gujarat Giants by scoring seven touch points and two bonus points. Gujarat's captain Sunil Kumar was the most successful defender of the match, scoring four points.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Bengaluru Bulls snapped defending champions Bengal Warriors' winning streak in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a 36-35 win. The Bulls won the game courtesy of Pawan Sehrawat's Super 10. Maninder Singh scored 17 raid points for Bengal, but his efforts went in vain.

Dong Geon Lee was the hero of the match for the Bulls. The Korean raider came in as a substitute during the last minute and pulled off a two-pointer raid when the scores were level. Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh managed only one point in his buzzer raid as the Warriors lost by one point.

Fans will witness another double-header in Pro Kabaddi 2021 tomorrow. U Mumba will battle Tamil Thalaivas, and UP Yoddha will face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Edited by Parimal