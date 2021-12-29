Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Dabang Delhi KC avenge 2019 final defeat; UP Yoddha-Gujarat Giants play out thrilling tie

Pro Kabaddi 2021 entertained the fans with two big games tonight. In the opening match of the night, the defending champions Bengal Warriors locked horns with last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC in a rematch of season seven's grand final.

The second game featured two-time finalists Gujarat Giants and Record Breaker Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha. Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of tonight's two encounters.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi result

Dabang Delhi KC cemented the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 points table with a 17-point victory over the defending champions Bengal Warriors. The Dabangs avenged the final's defeat in style with a 52-35 win over Bengal.

Naveen Kumar crossed the 50-raid point mark tonight by scoring 24 points. He received great support from Vijay, who scored a Super 10. Raiders Maninder Singh and Sukesh Hegde scored a total of 25 points for Bengal, but Delhi's defense performed better than Bengal.

Delhi executed eight successful tackles in the match, while Bengal's defense only managed four successful tackles.

UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi result

UP Yoddha and Gujarat Giants played a thrilling game to end the night. Gujarat dominated the first half, but UP Yoddha made a comeback in the second half. Scores were equal for a majority of the time in the second half, and eventually, the match ended in a 32-32 draw.

Rakesh Narwal and Pardeep Narwal scored Super 10s in the match. Girish Ernak scored four tackle points in the first half but failed to complete his High 5. Surender Gill won hearts with his all-round brilliance. Despite getting injured in the match, he scored a total of six points - four raid points and two tackle points for UP Yoddha.

Edited by Prem Deshpande