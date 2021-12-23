Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Dabang Delhi KC crush Puneri Paltan, Gujarat & Patna kick off new season with wins

Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and Dabang Delhi KC opened their respective accounts in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table on December 23 by registering their first wins of Season 8.

Gujarat Giants faced off against inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match. The Giants won by seven points to attain second spot in the standings. They were soon overtaken by Dabang Delhi KC, who beat Puneri Paltan by 11 points. Patna Pirates edged Haryana Steelers in a high-scoring thriller to end the night.

After Day 2, U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC are the top two teams in PKL 8. On that note, here's a detailed look at tonight's results.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants trounced Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 in the fourth game of Pro Kabaddi 2021. Rakesh Narwal scored seven raid points for the Giants and received great support from all-rounder Rakesh, who contributed six points, while Girish Ernak scored seven tackle points.

Arjun Deshwal scored a Super 10 on his Jaipur Pink Panthers debut, but others could not back him properly. Jaipur captain Deepak Hooda was the second most successful player with four points in the game.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi result

Naveen Kumar destroyed the Puneri Paltan team with his rich haul of 16 points. All-rounder Vijay supported him by scoring nine points in the game. Interestingly, veteran raider Ajay Thakur did not raid even once during the match.

Rahul Chaudhari disappointed in his Puneri Paltan debut, and so did Vishal Bhardwaj. The former Telugu Titans stars scored only a total of six points in the match. Captain Nitin Tomar was the best player for Pune with seven points.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi result

For the first time in a long while, Patna Pirates took the court in Pro Kabaddi League without Pardeep Narwal. The Pirates performed brilliantly under new captain Prashanth Kumar Rai to beat Haryana Steelers 42-39. Monu Goyat shone on his return to Patna as he amassed 14 raid points.

Rohit Gulia scored a Super 10 for Haryana and Surender Nada registered a High 5 but they couldn't save the Steelers from losing by three points.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee