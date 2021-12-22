Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: U Mumba and Bengal Warriors start off with wins, Titans-Thalaivas game ends in a tie

Pro Kabaddi 2021 got off to a fantastic start in Bengaluru with three exciting matches taking place on the first night. Defending champions Bengal Warriors opened their campaign with a victory, while hosts Bengaluru Bulls suffered a defeat at the hands of U Mumba. The southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans, meanwhile, ended in a tie.

With five points to their name, U Mumba hold the number one spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table after the first night.

Bengal Warriors also have five points but their score difference is less. Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas are at number three and four positions respectively. UP Yoddha follow them in fifth spot while Bengaluru Bulls are 12th.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi result

In the first match of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 tonight, U Mumba thrashed Bengaluru Bulls by 46-30. Captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit scored a total of 25 raid points for the Bulls, but the defenders could not support them much.

U Mumba's Abhishek Singh wreaked havoc against the Bulls, scoring 15 touch points and four bonus points. The defense supported him well with 12 successful tackles. Bengaluru scored only three successful tackles and that was the biggest difference between the two sides.

Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi result

A see-saw battle between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans ended in a thrilling tie, with the two teams scoring 40 points each in 40 minutes. Siddharth Desai led the Titans in Rohit Kumar's absence. He scored 11 points for the team, while the returning Sandeep Kandola registered a High 5.

Manjeet was the top-scorer for the Tamil Thalaivas as he scored his first Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2021. K Prapanjan aggregated six points, while captain Surjeet scored four points.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi result

Pardeep Narwal failed to impress on his UP Yoddha debut in Pro Kabaddi 2021 as his team lost to Bengal Warriors by 33-38. Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh tackled Pardeep on multiple occasions and kept him out of the match for a significant period.

Nabibakhsh scored 11 points in the game, which included eight raid points and three tackle points. Bengal captain Maninder Singh backed him up with seven points, while veteran raider Sukesh Hegde chipped in with eight points to help the team win. Pardeep was the top-scorer for UP Yoddha with eight points.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee