Pro Kabaddi 2022 Part 2 and Rivalry Week Schedule announced

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 organizers, Mashal Sports, have announced the schedule for the second part of the ongoing season. The second part comprises 33 matches, including the Rivalry Week, which will take place from January 31 to February 4.

The first half of PKL 8 will conclude on January 20 with a battle between Tamil Thalaivas and Gujarat Giants. Later that night, the second part will kick off with Bengaluru Bulls locking horns with Patna Pirates in the first match.

Like the first half of the season, there will be triple-headers every Saturday evening. After the second part, the organizers will announce the schedule for the final 33 matches, the playoffs and the final.

“A notable feature of Pro Kabaddi is that it offers the highest number of matches among front-ranking Indian sports leagues," said Anupam Goswami, CEO of Mashal Sports and League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League. "This is a unique value proposition for its 12 teams, its athlete pool, as well as sports fans and sponsors in our country’s sports ecosystem.

"The completion of 66 matches of the first half of Season 8, as well as the release of the next 33 matches, is proof of our commitment to this intrinsic value of Pro Kabaddi," he added.

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Part 2 Full Schedule and Match Timings in IST

Here is the full schedule for the second part of PKL 8 along with match timings:

The second part will end on February 4 with a double-header. Haryana Steelers will clash with defending champions Bengal Warriors, while Season 6 winners Bengaluru Bulls will take on Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha that night.

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see which team inches closer to a place in the playoffs during the second part.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Bengal Warriors retain their championship in PKL 8? Yes No 2 votes so far