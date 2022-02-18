Pro Kabaddi 2022: Playoff Qualification Scenarios ahead of Triple Panga on February 18

The race for a spot in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 playoffs ends tomorrow, February 19.

Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddha and the Patna Pirates have already booked their spots in the next round. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors, U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans have been eliminated.

With six matches remaining in the league stage, there are five teams fighting for the remaining three playoff spots. Here is the list of the remaining matches:

Ahead of tonight's Triple Panga, here are the qualification scenarios for the teams alive in the race to the Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls | Current Position - 4th; Matches Remaining - 0

Bengaluru Bulls defeated Haryana Steelers in their last match (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)

The Bengaluru Bulls have finished all their league games. They are fourth in the standings with 66 points from 22 matches. The Bulls are very close to qualifying, but will be eliminated if the Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers win their matches.

In that situation, Haryana will be fourth with 68 points, while Jaipur and Gujarat will take the next two positions with 67 points. If either Haryana, Gujarat or Jaipur lose, Bengaluru will qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Haryana Steelers | Current Position - 5th; Matches Remaining - 1

Haryana Steelers still have their future in their hands (Image Courtesy: PKL/Facebook)

Unlike the Bengaluru Bulls, the Haryana Steelers can decide their own fate. Their last league match is against the Patna Pirates tomorrow evening. Victory in that game will secure their progress into the playoffs.

If the match ends in a draw, Haryana will be dependent on other results. The Steelers will be eliminated if the Gujarat Giants win both their games and the Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat the Puneri Paltan.

If Patna wins against Haryana, the Steelers will have to hope that the match between Jaipur and Pune does not end in a tie, and Gujarat lose at least one game.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra