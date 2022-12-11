Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Final standings after league stage

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have officially ended as the number one team in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. The inaugural champions ended their five-year wait for a place in the playoffs in style by topping the points table.

Puneri Paltan finished second with 80 points from 22 matches. Season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls attained the third spot with 74 points, while Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas bagged the fourth position with 71 points.

Tamil Thalaivas made history this year as they finished in the top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. Courtesy of their fifth-place finish in the standings, the Thalaivas have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history.

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC narrowly made it to the playoffs with a sixth-place finish. The Naveen Kumar-led outfit earned 63 points from 22 matches, just two more than the seventh-placed Haryana Steelers.

Which team finished last in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table?

The Telugu Titans finished 12th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table. They took the wooden spoon home for the second consecutive time. The Titans managed only two wins in their entire campaign this season, the least by any team.

Two-time finalists Gujarat Giants attained the eighth spot with 59 points, while former champions U Mumba bagged the ninth position with 56 points.

Former champions Bengal Warriors locked horns with three-time champions Patna Pirates in the final league-stage match of the season. Both teams had already been knocked out of the tournament, which is why they fielded second-string lineups for the match.

Patna beat Bengal 49-38 to finish 10th in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 standings. The Warriors were pushed down to the bottom two, courtesy of the loss against Patna. Bengal earned a total of 53 points from 22 matches, only one less than the Pirates.

