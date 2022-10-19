Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 12 after BLR vs TAM PKL match

Gujarat Giants have jumped to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a fantastic win against UP Yoddhas on Wednesday. The Ahmedabad-based franchise prevailed 51-45 over the Yoddhas in a high-scoring encounter.

It is rare to see both teams scoring 40 points in a kabaddi match, but Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas scored a total of 96 points in their 40-minute battle. Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh HS registered a Super 10 each for the Giants to help them win the contest.

The victory has taken the Gujarat Giants from 10th to sixth position. They now have 14 points to their name after five matches. The UP Yoddhas earned one point from this game as their losing margin was less than eight, but Gujarat's win has pushed them down from fifth to seventh position.

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



They jump to 5th spot following an impressive victory over



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #GGvUP Chand came, Chand saw, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐫𝐚𝐧 and took @GujaratGiants to a 𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐡!They jump to 5th spot following an impressive victory over @UpYoddhas Chand came, Chand saw, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐫𝐚𝐧 and took @GujaratGiants to a 𝐣𝐢𝐭𝐡! 😉They jump to 5th spot following an impressive victory over @UpYoddhas 👏#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #GGvUP https://t.co/8itMdwJ9Ag

The Yoddhas have played five matches in the tournament so far, registering two wins and three defeats. They will be keen to bounce back in the season's new week, starting this Friday.

Bengaluru Bulls enter top 3 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

ProKabaddi @ProKabaddi



Pick your side if you haven't already



#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvCHE 𝘕𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘢 𝘕𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴 ⚔️Pick your side if you haven't already 𝘕𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘢 𝘕𝘦𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴 ⚔️Pick your side if you haven't already 😉#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvCHE https://t.co/3xz3tM34Wg

Later in the night, home team Bengaluru Bulls locked horns with the Tamil Thalaivas. Fans at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium would have witnessed a battle between the Bulls and their former player Pawan Sehrawat had the Tamil Thalaivas skipper not been injured. Unfortunately, he missed the big game, and his absence hurt the Thalaivas a lot.

Playing under Sagar Rathee's leadership, the Thalaivas could not impress much against the Bulls as they suffered a 28-45 defeat. Courtesy of this result, the Bengaluru Bulls have jumped from eighth to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have slipped from ninth to 10th position. The Thalaivas have earned only 10 points from their first five matches of the season.

Poll : 0 votes