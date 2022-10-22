Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 14 after HAR vs GUJ PKL match

Gujarat Giants have bagged the fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table with a magnificent victory against the Haryana Steelers on Saturday (October 22). The Giants recorded their third win of the season and now have 19 points in their account after six matches.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers suffered their fourth consecutive defeat. The Haryana-based franchise started their season with two consecutive wins. However, they have lost momentum in recent matches as they find themselves ninth in the standings with only 13 points after six matches.

It was a Triple Panga night in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on October 22. Apart from Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, fans also witnessed Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba and Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Speaking of the match between Titans and Pink Panthers, the Pink Panthers crushed their rivals in a one-sided match.

With a 51-27 win against the Titans, the Pink Panthers have become the number one team in the points table. They have earned 26 points from six matches thus far. Dabang Delhi KC have slipped to the second position.

Telugu Titans continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. They have managed only one win in six matches and have seven points in their tally.

Bengaluru Bulls jump to the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table

The home side Bengaluru Bulls crushed season two champions U Mumba by 10 points in the opening game of the Triple Panga. The Bulls have attained the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table after registering their fourth win of the tournament.

U Mumba have dropped from sixth to seventh place after a big defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. Puneri Paltan have also slipped from the third to the fifth position because of Bengaluru and Gujarat's victories tonight. Bengal Warriors are down from number four to number six as well.

